Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

Mức lương
Đến 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3

- 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 09, Quận 4, TP.HCM,, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
1+ years of experience with experience in community management or engagement roles in the cryptocurrency or blockchain space.
1+ years experience managing social/community platforms (Discord/Telegram/Twitter, etc.).
Strong problem-solving and crisis-management skills.
Experience in building documentation, FAQs, and guidelines.
Highly responsive and willing to work out of office hours.
Detail-oriented, critical thinking with a strong sense of ownership and an open-minded attitude.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary: Up to 15,000,000 VND (gross).
Parking fee
Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.
Annual leave, holidays, and Tet break according to company regulations and current laws.
Provided with working equipment
Opportunity to collaborate with a professional and experienced team headquartered in Canada.
Exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative projects in the AI, blockchain, and high-performance computing industries.
A chance to contribute to a global company serving international clients in these dynamic sectors.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3 - 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, TP.HCM,

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

