Tuyển Digital Marketing Metasource làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Metasource
- Hồ Chí Minh: 101 Cù Lao, phường 2, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
We are looking for a proactive and skilled Talent Acquisition Executive to oversee end-to-end recruitment processes for both client-facing and internal positions. This role demands strong communication skills, client management expertise, and a keen interest in recruitment marketing and employer branding.
Talent Acquisition Executive
- Working location: Phu Nhuan, Ho Chi Minh
- Working hours: From Monday to Friday, 40 hours/ week
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process for client and internal roles, ensuring a seamless hiring experience.
- Partner with clients and internal teams to understand hiring needs and deliver tailored recruitment solutions.
- Source, screen, and shortlist candidates using various recruitment tools, platforms, and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).
- Facilitate interviews, gather feedback, and ensure a positive candidate experience at every stage.
- Cultivate strong relationships with clients, acting as a trusted advisor and keeping them informed of recruitment progress.
- Manage and maintain the company’s social media platforms, executing recruitment marketing campaigns to attract top talent.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Metasource Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Metasource
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
