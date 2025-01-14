Tuyển Digital Marketing Metasource làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

We are looking for a proactive and skilled Talent Acquisition Executive to oversee end-to-end recruitment processes for both client-facing and internal positions. This role demands strong communication skills, client management expertise, and a keen interest in recruitment marketing and employer branding.

Talent Acquisition Executive

- Working location: Phu Nhuan, Ho Chi Minh

- Working hours: From Monday to Friday, 40 hours/ week

Responsibilities:

- Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process for client and internal roles, ensuring a seamless hiring experience.

- Partner with clients and internal teams to understand hiring needs and deliver tailored recruitment solutions.

- Source, screen, and shortlist candidates using various recruitment tools, platforms, and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

- Facilitate interviews, gather feedback, and ensure a positive candidate experience at every stage.

- Cultivate strong relationships with clients, acting as a trusted advisor and keeping them informed of recruitment progress.

- Manage and maintain the company’s social media platforms, executing recruitment marketing campaigns to attract top talent.