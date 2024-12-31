Tuyển Digital Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Build and execute the trade category plan for the assigned categories:
- Develop customer & shopper insights for the category / account assigned. Translate insights into business building opportunities within specific customers/channels
- Work with GT field sales team to ensure excellence in in-store execution
- Analyze data (internal & external) to provide proper recommendation
2. Work with marketing team in launch/ re-launch and consumer promotion activities:
- Building Trade plan for campaign under assigned categories
- Prepare Allocation & tracking & follow up to ensure execution in the market
- In charge of in-store POSM design, briefing POSM/Activation team for production and installation
3. Work out monthly rolling forecast for the specific channel(s):
- Lead monthly activity alignment with cross function
- Prepare sell-out volume monthly with rationale to supply chain
- Cooperate with Marketing team to provide volume of consumer promotion
- Monthly review the performance of spending by activities to assure the effective control of budget
4. Develop and execute all trade/ schematic shopper promotions:
- Work out and propose the scheme to Trade Marketing Manager
- Lead the communication to internal and external stakeholders on the scheme
- Conduct post-promotion evaluation
5. Others
- Tracking competitors’ information
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 2-3 years working experience in GT Trade Marketing for FMCG industry
- Good analytical and influencing skill. Good sense of numbers.
- Good communication skill, both in Vietnamese and English
- Proactive, and willing to work under pressure.
Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
