Tuyển Digital Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Build and execute the trade category plan for the assigned categories:

- Develop customer & shopper insights for the category / account assigned. Translate insights into business building opportunities within specific customers/channels

- Work with GT field sales team to ensure excellence in in-store execution

- Analyze data (internal & external) to provide proper recommendation

2. Work with marketing team in launch/ re-launch and consumer promotion activities:

- Building Trade plan for campaign under assigned categories

- Prepare Allocation & tracking & follow up to ensure execution in the market

- In charge of in-store POSM design, briefing POSM/Activation team for production and installation

3. Work out monthly rolling forecast for the specific channel(s):

- Lead monthly activity alignment with cross function

- Prepare sell-out volume monthly with rationale to supply chain

- Cooperate with Marketing team to provide volume of consumer promotion

- Monthly review the performance of spending by activities to assure the effective control of budget

4. Develop and execute all trade/ schematic shopper promotions:

- Work out and propose the scheme to Trade Marketing Manager

- Lead the communication to internal and external stakeholders on the scheme

- Conduct post-promotion evaluation

5. Others

- Tracking competitors’ information