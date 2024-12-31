Tuyển Digital Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Marico South East Asia Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/02/2025
Marico South East Asia Corporation

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Build and execute the trade category plan for the assigned categories:
- Develop customer & shopper insights for the category / account assigned. Translate insights into business building opportunities within specific customers/channels
- Work with GT field sales team to ensure excellence in in-store execution
- Analyze data (internal & external) to provide proper recommendation
2. Work with marketing team in launch/ re-launch and consumer promotion activities:
- Building Trade plan for campaign under assigned categories
- Prepare Allocation & tracking & follow up to ensure execution in the market
- In charge of in-store POSM design, briefing POSM/Activation team for production and installation
3. Work out monthly rolling forecast for the specific channel(s):
- Lead monthly activity alignment with cross function
- Prepare sell-out volume monthly with rationale to supply chain
- Cooperate with Marketing team to provide volume of consumer promotion
- Monthly review the performance of spending by activities to assure the effective control of budget
4. Develop and execute all trade/ schematic shopper promotions:
- Work out and propose the scheme to Trade Marketing Manager
- Lead the communication to internal and external stakeholders on the scheme
- Conduct post-promotion evaluation
5. Others
- Tracking competitors’ information

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduate in business administrative, foreign trade, economics.
- At least 2-3 years working experience in GT Trade Marketing for FMCG industry
- Good analytical and influencing skill. Good sense of numbers.
- Good communication skill, both in Vietnamese and English
- Proactive, and willing to work under pressure.

Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Marico South East Asia Corporation

Marico South East Asia Corporation

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job274163
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tới 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Sunrise Events Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sunrise Events Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
700 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Global Mind Agriculture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD Global Mind Agriculture
1,000 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhôm Nhựa Kim Hằng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhôm Nhựa Kim Hằng
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing G. G. G Cosmetics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu G. G. G Cosmetics
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Btaskee - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Btaskee - Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CTY TNHH BMF GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD CTY TNHH BMF GROUP
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CỬU LONG MEKO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CỬU LONG MEKO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Sherpani làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sherpani
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Sachi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Sachi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần DBFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần DBFS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Kết Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Kết Quốc Tế
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Học Viện Focus Learning làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Học Viện Focus Learning
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAURA SUNSHINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAURA SUNSHINE
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GRANDHOME STONE VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GRANDHOME STONE VINA
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN OPENLIVE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN OPENLIVE
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ana Beauty Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Ana Beauty Academy
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Ánh Sáng Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Ánh Sáng Toàn Cầu
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ROYAL CANARY - CHI NHÁNH 2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ROYAL CANARY - CHI NHÁNH 2
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại Lyan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại Lyan
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kinh Doanh Phụ Tùng Ô Tô Anh Khôi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kinh Doanh Phụ Tùng Ô Tô Anh Khôi
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm