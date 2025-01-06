Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Abbott Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Abbott Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Abbott Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà Mê Linh Point Tower, 2 Ngô Đức Kế, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Purposes of Role
• Established Pharmaceutical Division (EPD) ambition is that within three years, we want to be the undisputed digital leader in Vietnam pharmaceutical industry, known
for our distinguished approach to customer engagement in the digital landscape. We engage customers with a genuinely customer-centric philosophy by maximizing all technological and digital enablers and tools.
• We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Digital Executive to join our Digital & Multi Channel Engagement team. This role will play a pivotal part in developing and executing innovative digital strategies for Patient Education Campaigns. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in digital marketing, a passion for healthcare, and a deep understanding of patient-centric communication.
• He/She will be assisting his/her line manager in collaborating with stakeholders including Marketing, Sales, Medical and providing them strategic consultancy in digital execution as well as independently leading the Patient Education Campaigns to drive meaningful interaction and engagement with our patients.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and implement comprehensive digital campaigns to educate patients, strategically aligned with brand objectives to support successful launches and drive growth of the assigned categories.
• Collaborate with cross functional teams (Marketing, Medical, Regulatory, Public Affairs, Compliance, Legal, etc.) to ensure that the campaign’s framework, content, and assets are of high quality and comply with regulations and Abbott policies.
• Collaborate and engage with external stakeholders (Pharmacy Chains) to ensure execution excellence including checklist & timeline management, optimization
tracking, data analytics, providing actionable insights to drive decision-making.
• Manage agencies to make sure seamless campaign management maintaining a regular cadence of reporting and catch-up meetings.
• Prepare regular reports on campaign effectiveness and manage budget tracking for the assigned brand campaigns.
• Keep track on project documents including quotations, contracts, liquidations… with the admin support.
• Stay up-to-date with cutting-edge digital trends and technologies to identify opportunities for improvement.
• Build and maintain relations with regional functions to support local projects and activities.
• Support key Digital & Multi Channel Engagement projects as business required.
MINIMUM BACKGROUND/ EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
• 3 years+ hands-on digital marketing experience in MNC or digital/media agency, demonstrated broad marketing mix experience with expertise in all digital channels.
• Business acumen, take initiatives, have a growth mindset, and have strong problem-solving skills.
• Strong project management and organizational abilities. Ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.
• Creative thinker who can generate innovative ideas and solutions and partner effectively with cross-functional stakeholders at various levels.
• Strong analytical skills to drive insights into the data.
• Strong communication skills, written and verbal, across all organizational levels, experience in dealing with multiple and diverse internal stakeholders and interacting with business and technology partners.
• Familiarity with digital trend in pharma, analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Data Studio, Digital Dashboard etc.
• Highly proficient in Excel and PowerPoint.
• Highly proficient in English.
• Experienced in media buying & or having experiences working with Pharmacy chains in driving digital marketing campaigns is an advantage.
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Centec Tower, số 72-74 đường Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

