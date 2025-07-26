Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S
- Hà Nội: Giang Văn Minh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu
1. Phát triển khách hàng / Customer Development
Identify and develop new retail and corporate customers
Meet clients and consult product selections tailored to their needs
Plan market approach strategies based on area and customer segments
2. Chăm sóc & Quản lý khách hàng / Customer Relationship Management
Maintain strong relationships with existing clients and ensure excellent after-sales service
Handle any arising issues promptly and professionally
Propose and consult on expanding the wine list based on customer needs and business direction
3. Quản lý doanh số và đơn hàng / Sales & Order Management
Ensure sales targets are met across assigned areas and customer groups
Monitor order status, payments, and delivery timelines
Prepare regular reports on sales performance and market feedback
4. Phối hợp nội bộ / Internal Coordination
Collaborate with Marketing, Logistics, and Accounting to ensure smooth sales operations
Contribute ideas for promotional campaigns and product visibility initiatives
Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience in sales; background in wine, F&B or premium product distribution is a plus
Strong communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills
Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Basic English communication
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance schemes
Opportunities to attend wine training courses and sales workshops
Friendly, open, and transparent working environment
Long-term career development opportunities in the wine industry
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
