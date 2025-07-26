Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

1. Phát triển khách hàng / Customer Development

Identify and develop new retail and corporate customers

Meet clients and consult product selections tailored to their needs

Plan market approach strategies based on area and customer segments

2. Chăm sóc & Quản lý khách hàng / Customer Relationship Management

Maintain strong relationships with existing clients and ensure excellent after-sales service

Handle any arising issues promptly and professionally

Propose and consult on expanding the wine list based on customer needs and business direction

3. Quản lý doanh số và đơn hàng / Sales & Order Management

Ensure sales targets are met across assigned areas and customer groups

Monitor order status, payments, and delivery timelines

Prepare regular reports on sales performance and market feedback

4. Phối hợp nội bộ / Internal Coordination

Collaborate with Marketing, Logistics, and Accounting to ensure smooth sales operations

Contribute ideas for promotional campaigns and product visibility initiatives

Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College/University degree in Business Administration, Marketing or related fields

At least 1 year of experience in sales; background in wine, F&B or premium product distribution is a plus

Strong communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Basic English communication

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HẦM RƯỢU LY\'S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive base salary + attractive sales commission (from 8 to 25 million dong)

Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance schemes

Opportunities to attend wine training courses and sales workshops

Friendly, open, and transparent working environment

Long-term career development opportunities in the wine industry

