Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 5th floor, Empress Tower, 138
- 142 Hai Ba Trung, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support Line Managers for overall deployment of BTL activities in assigned channel and category: Trade Promotion, Distribution/ Sales Contest, Visibility, Sampling...
• Initiate ideas for promotion gifts, allocate and ensure POSM delivered in time from production to delivery.
• Support communications to internal and external stakeholders: brief agency and train PG/PB for operating activation
• Implement and track process Promotion programs for retailers and worked closely with brand marketing teams to support and align with sales targets and execution plan.
• Evaluate the result & effectiveness of promotion by considering actual sell-in, sell-out, ROI, offtake, repeat purchase, trend analysis.
• Execute trade visit to Retailers to monitor activities execution in store, do market research, reported issues (if any)
• Create Daily/ Monthly reports for category and other assigned admin tasks.
• Raise PR/PO in the system and follow up to GR
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven ability to think and act strategically; outside-the-box
• Maintain high-level attention to detail in a fast-paced environment
• A vibrant, confident, and positive customer-focused attitude
• Strong communication (both written and verbal) skills
• Effectively plan, follow-up and manage varied tasks
• Good computer skills
• Computer skill (good Excel & PowerPoint)
Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th Salary
Health Care
Comprehensive Health Care
Laptop
Personal Laptop
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
