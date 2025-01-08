Tuyển Digital Marketing VCDP Consulting Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VCDP Consulting Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD
About the role
As a marketing manager, you play a crucial role within building Company brand awareness in Vietnam. You will be responsible for developing marketing strategy within Vietnam, provide feedback on best marketing practices of the local market, market analysis, competitors research and generate creative content. Our strong team atmosphere and friendly environment will help you to feel valued from day one.
Job Description
· Analyze market trends and stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies
· Assist in developing marketing strategy, create and follow content plans based on strategy.
· Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action
· Generate new business leads.
· Increase brand awareness and market share.
· Brainstorm new ideas, run and Oversee branding, advertising, and promotional campaigns.
· Learn and work with various types of software for digital marketing.
· Update social media accounts and create content on regular basis based on approved media plan.
· Conduct market research and analyze consumer rating reports/ questionnaires
· Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns and attend them to facilitate their success
