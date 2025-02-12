Tuyển Digital Marketing Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Responsibilities:

HR Share Services:

1. Be responsible for Background Check for candidates before onboarding

2. Handle employee onboarding process, including but not limited to

• Greet employee on the onboarding date

• Collect required onboarding documents from employees

• Guide employees to sign company policies

• Employee OHR ID creation and activation

3. Be responsible for Employee Exit process

4. Responsible for social insurance enrollment and deregistration with local government

5. Employee onboard & exit data maintenance

6. Employee data update in HR system accordingly

7. Work with Global visa team on Visa/EP process for expats

8. Handle Q&A on company policies and benefits

9. Assist on internal & external audits

HR Tasks:

1. Work in partnership with the Vietnam Operation leader as business partner, contributing to the implementation of the business strategy.