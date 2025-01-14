Tuyển Digital Marketing Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support the Marketing department by executing various administrative tasks as assigned.
• Organize domestic and international customer trips.
• Arrange logistics for customer events, meetings, and seminars, including transportation, accommodation, F&B, etc.
• Manage marketing materials, sales tools, and giveaways, including stock management, consumable planning, ordering, and distribution.
• Coordinate with Purchasing to create material requisitions, purchase orders, purchase requests, and goods receipt notes for marketing-related materials, including events and trips.
• Oversee marketing inventory parts.
• Report sales data, marketing budgets, and cost allocations.
The position can work in the Ho Chi Minh City Office or at the Hiep Phuoc Factory (with a company bus provided).
