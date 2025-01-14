Tuyển Digital Marketing Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Support the Marketing department by executing various administrative tasks as assigned.

• Organize domestic and international customer trips.

• Arrange logistics for customer events, meetings, and seminars, including transportation, accommodation, F&B, etc.

• Manage marketing materials, sales tools, and giveaways, including stock management, consumable planning, ordering, and distribution.

• Coordinate with Purchasing to create material requisitions, purchase orders, purchase requests, and goods receipt notes for marketing-related materials, including events and trips.

• Oversee marketing inventory parts.

• Report sales data, marketing budgets, and cost allocations.

The position can work in the Ho Chi Minh City Office or at the Hiep Phuoc Factory (with a company bus provided).