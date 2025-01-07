Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 135/37/50 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

• Assist in project coordination, and simple project tasks.

• Collect, analyze, and update data from various sources to ensure accuracy and integrity.

• Act as a note-taker during meetings with stakeholders, capturing action items and following up on tasks post meetings.

• Maintain accurate and organized documentation, including project plans, meeting minutes, action items, and status reports.

• Assist in creating and formatting presentation slides and documents.

• Research information as requested.

• Translate (English - Vietnamese) materials/ documents.

• Assistance in logistics for small events / engagements

• Other admin tasks assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

• University students who majors are related to Marketing

• Having one out of six certifications from the Empower Growth program is considered advantageous for students.

• Positive attitude, willingness to learn and develop.

• Dynamic, hard-working, and responsible.

• Detail-oriented with documentation and record-keeping abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

• Gain practical, real-world experience in a prominent coffee industry marketing

• Learn from experienced professionals and receive mentorship

• Develop essential skills in supply chain, procurement, logistics and data management

• Network with industry professionals and build valuable connections

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin