Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 135/37/50 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities
• Assist in project coordination, and simple project tasks.
• Collect, analyze, and update data from various sources to ensure accuracy and integrity.
• Act as a note-taker during meetings with stakeholders, capturing action items and following up on tasks post meetings.
• Maintain accurate and organized documentation, including project plans, meeting minutes, action items, and status reports.
• Assist in creating and formatting presentation slides and documents.
• Research information as requested.
• Translate (English - Vietnamese) materials/ documents.
• Assistance in logistics for small events / engagements
• Other admin tasks assigned by manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University students who majors are related to Marketing
• Having one out of six certifications from the Empower Growth program is considered advantageous for students.
• Positive attitude, willingness to learn and develop.
• Dynamic, hard-working, and responsible.
• Detail-oriented with documentation and record-keeping abilities.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Gain practical, real-world experience in a prominent coffee industry marketing
• Learn from experienced professionals and receive mentorship
• Develop essential skills in supply chain, procurement, logistics and data management
• Network with industry professionals and build valuable connections
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
