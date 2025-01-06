Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu

Manage and optimize a monthly advertising budget of at least 500.000.000 Million VND /Per month across multiple channels including Facebook, Google.

Proactive management of all paid marketing programs to ensure that company objectives and key KPIs are reached while remaining under budget.

Lead all SEM marketing strategies with an emphasis on optimization, CPC reduction, and growth.

Create, launch, manage, and optimize PPC marketing programs such as paid search, display, retargeting, e-commerce, Google Shopping, and affiliate marketing.

Conversion optimization may be achieved by A/B testing, ad generation, and landing page strategy.

Look for innovative ways to improve campaigns and generate growth, such as testing new ad text, channels, tactics, approaches, and technologies.

Manage and supervise paid marketing tools, software, and tracking platforms.

Execute internal SEM reports and analyses to provide actionable insights and optimization recommendations.

Provide Data Analysis and Google Trends for daily campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2+ years experience in a combination of paid search, display, social & programmatic media, particularly in driving e-commerce sales would be advantageous.

Deep knowledge of digital media performance marketing, Facebook commerce catalog, and feed product data.

Strong quantitative & analytical skill

Previous experience in Google AdWords across Display and Affiliate advertising

Experience optimizing media budget/campaigns towards retail metrics and/or Audience or Customer Data Platforms to optimize media spending.

Experience in developing Tiktok.

Excellent English reading and writing skills.

Ability to develop, execute, and optimize advertising campaigns to achieve high performance.

Analytical skills to monitor and evaluate campaign performance, providing actionable insights.

Have experience running ads in global ads is a plus

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 20-25 gross

Performance Bonus will be approximately 1/4 your salary in each quarter

Social and medical insurance.

13th month and other bonuses. (more details in interview)

All work-related equipment is provided.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

