Tuyển Digital Marketing Vietnam Stories Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Position Summary

As a Content Marketing Executive at Vietnam Stories Travel, you will play a vital role in enhancing our brand presence and engaging our audience through compelling storytelling. We are looking for a creative thinker with a passion for travel who can produce captivating content that resonates with our customers and embodies our values of sustainable tourism. Your expertise in content marketing, market research, and SEO will be essential in elevating our brand in the travel industry.

Job Description

• Develop and execute content marketing strategies to increase brand awareness and engagement.

• Create high-quality, engaging content for various platforms, including blogs, social media, and email campaigns.

• Conduct market research to identify trends and audience insights that inform content creation.

• Implement SEO best practices to enhance content visibility and search engine rankings.

• Collaborate with the sales, operation team to ensure cohesive messaging across all channels.

• Monitor and analyze content performance metrics to drive continuous improvement.

• Analyze sales data to inform decision-making and adjust strategies accordingly.

• Respond to customer inquiries and provide exceptional service to enhance client satisfaction.