Tuyển Digital Marketing Vietnam Stories Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Vietnam Stories Travel
- Hà Nội: Hinode Building, 344 Kim Nguu, Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu
Position Summary
As a Content Marketing Executive at Vietnam Stories Travel, you will play a vital role in enhancing our brand presence and engaging our audience through compelling storytelling. We are looking for a creative thinker with a passion for travel who can produce captivating content that resonates with our customers and embodies our values of sustainable tourism. Your expertise in content marketing, market research, and SEO will be essential in elevating our brand in the travel industry.
Job Description
• Develop and execute content marketing strategies to increase brand awareness and engagement.
• Create high-quality, engaging content for various platforms, including blogs, social media, and email campaigns.
• Conduct market research to identify trends and audience insights that inform content creation.
• Implement SEO best practices to enhance content visibility and search engine rankings.
• Collaborate with the sales, operation team to ensure cohesive messaging across all channels.
• Monitor and analyze content performance metrics to drive continuous improvement.
• Analyze sales data to inform decision-making and adjust strategies accordingly.
• Respond to customer inquiries and provide exceptional service to enhance client satisfaction.
Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vietnam Stories Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Stories Travel
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI