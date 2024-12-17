Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam

Mức lương
18 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu

Research Vietnamese trends and marketing issues related to our business
Execute a marketing strategy according to the director’s guidance
Manage social media channels(Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, and others), Suggest ideas and create marketing content with a designer, Conduct copywriting
Plan and implement online/offline promotions, ads and events by marketing issues
Collaborate with other departments to handle promotions and events held at SkyL

Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from vocational college or higher
Minimum 2 years experience related to marketing (Digital marketing, Brand/Content marketing or Advertising)
2 years experience
Great interest in culture, entertainment, or F&B industry
Working Time & Location
9AM - 6PM (It’s sometimes flexible by company’s business like events)
Location : Main - Office (12 Lô C Van Phuc, Phuong Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)
Sub - SkyL (65F, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)
Necessary skill
Fluent in Vietnamese (Native level) & Proficient in English or Korean
Ability to plan marketing ideas and project
Ability to create content and copywriting
Basic skill in document programs : Google Docs/Sheets, Microsoft Office(Word, Power Point, Excel), Keynote, or others
High Responsibility

Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 12M ~ 20M VND (Depending on a level and Experience) + Service Charge + Incentive
1 day off (Sunday) + 12 paid leave days/year
1 day off (Sunday) +
12 p
aid leave days/year
Special discounts when using services at SkyL Lounge.
Full Insurance Coverage.
Annual 13th Month Bonus.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lotte Center Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

