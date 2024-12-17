Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam
Mức lương
18 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu
Research Vietnamese trends and marketing issues related to our business
Execute a marketing strategy according to the director’s guidance
Manage social media channels(Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, and others), Suggest ideas and create marketing content with a designer, Conduct copywriting
Plan and implement online/offline promotions, ads and events by marketing issues
Collaborate with other departments to handle promotions and events held at SkyL
Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from vocational college or higher
Minimum 2 years experience related to marketing (Digital marketing, Brand/Content marketing or Advertising)
2 years experience
Great interest in culture, entertainment, or F&B industry
Working Time & Location
9AM - 6PM (It’s sometimes flexible by company’s business like events)
Location : Main - Office (12 Lô C Van Phuc, Phuong Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)
Sub - SkyL (65F, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)
Necessary skill
Fluent in Vietnamese (Native level) & Proficient in English or Korean
Ability to plan marketing ideas and project
Ability to create content and copywriting
Basic skill in document programs : Google Docs/Sheets, Microsoft Office(Word, Power Point, Excel), Keynote, or others
High Responsibility
Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 12M ~ 20M VND (Depending on a level and Experience) + Service Charge + Incentive
1 day off (Sunday) + 12 paid leave days/year
12 paid leave days/year
12 p
aid leave days/year
Special discounts when using services at SkyL Lounge.
Full Insurance Coverage.
Annual 13th Month Bonus.
12 paid leave days/year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam
