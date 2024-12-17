Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu

Research Vietnamese trends and marketing issues related to our business

Execute a marketing strategy according to the director’s guidance

Manage social media channels(Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, and others), Suggest ideas and create marketing content with a designer, Conduct copywriting

Plan and implement online/offline promotions, ads and events by marketing issues

Collaborate with other departments to handle promotions and events held at SkyL

Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from vocational college or higher

Minimum 2 years experience related to marketing (Digital marketing, Brand/Content marketing or Advertising)

2 years experience

Great interest in culture, entertainment, or F&B industry

Working Time & Location

9AM - 6PM (It’s sometimes flexible by company’s business like events)

Location : Main - Office (12 Lô C Van Phuc, Phuong Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)

Sub - SkyL (65F, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh)

Necessary skill

Fluent in Vietnamese (Native level) & Proficient in English or Korean

Ability to plan marketing ideas and project

Ability to create content and copywriting

Basic skill in document programs : Google Docs/Sheets, Microsoft Office(Word, Power Point, Excel), Keynote, or others

High Responsibility

Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 12M ~ 20M VND (Depending on a level and Experience) + Service Charge + Incentive

1 day off (Sunday) + 12 paid leave days/year

Special discounts when using services at SkyL Lounge.

Full Insurance Coverage.

Annual 13th Month Bonus.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Comeup Vietnam

