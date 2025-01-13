Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mức lương
Đến 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 1402, tầng 14, số 39, đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu

• Provide general administrative supports and co-operate with other departments (local and regional) to ensure smooth admin operations
• Supervise and take care of assets and office facilities to ensure a professional working place
• Provide logistics arrangement for staffs/visitors: air ticket/ hotel booking, transportation arrangement, travel/residing document application and other assistance if required
• Perform indirect purchasing (printing and printed materials, office necessity, logistics, etc.) and maintain a strong relationship with suppliers to get the best price, quality products and services
• Assist with company events/ activities to provide sufficient resources and ensure effective process
• Keep track and review office documentation and filling system as well as generate timely reports
• Providing administration support to HR when required
• Note: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employee may perform other reasonable related duties to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.
• Note:

Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduate or equivalent
• At least 1 years of related experience in multinational company
• Competence in office management and secretarial skills

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: .

