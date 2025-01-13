Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu

• Provide general administrative supports and co-operate with other departments (local and regional) to ensure smooth admin operations

• Supervise and take care of assets and office facilities to ensure a professional working place

• Provide logistics arrangement for staffs/visitors: air ticket/ hotel booking, transportation arrangement, travel/residing document application and other assistance if required

• Perform indirect purchasing (printing and printed materials, office necessity, logistics, etc.) and maintain a strong relationship with suppliers to get the best price, quality products and services

• Assist with company events/ activities to provide sufficient resources and ensure effective process

• Keep track and review office documentation and filling system as well as generate timely reports

• Providing administration support to HR when required

• Note: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employee may perform other reasonable related duties to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

• Note: