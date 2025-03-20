Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

- Develop and execute marketing strategies and plans for promoting their home product line in Vietnam, covering both online and offline campaigns. This includes defining target audiences, positioning, messaging, and promotions.

- Lead the planning and execution of new product launches across all platforms in coordination with product, sales, and HQ marketing teams.

- Maintain and strengthen Hitachi’s brand identity, ensuring consistency across all marketing channels.

- Create online and offline marketing materials such as product pages, leaflets, POP displays, product stands, and social media content.

- Manage marketing budgets efficiently to achieve business goals and maximize ROI.

- Oversee online and offline media buying activities.

- Develop marketing benchmarks for Vietnam.

- Conduct pre- and post-campaign analysis to evaluate marketing investments.

- Manage relationships with agencies and vendors.

- Work closely with HQ brand and digital marketing teams, following set guidelines.

- Lead and manage the marketing team.

- The other tasks assigned by the Manager.