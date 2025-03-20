Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
- Develop and execute marketing strategies and plans for promoting their home product line in Vietnam, covering both online and offline campaigns. This includes defining target audiences, positioning, messaging, and promotions.
- Lead the planning and execution of new product launches across all platforms in coordination with product, sales, and HQ marketing teams.
- Maintain and strengthen Hitachi’s brand identity, ensuring consistency across all marketing channels.
- Create online and offline marketing materials such as product pages, leaflets, POP displays, product stands, and social media content.
- Manage marketing budgets efficiently to achieve business goals and maximize ROI.
- Oversee online and offline media buying activities.
- Develop marketing benchmarks for Vietnam.
- Conduct pre- and post-campaign analysis to evaluate marketing investments.
- Manage relationships with agencies and vendors.
- Work closely with HQ brand and digital marketing teams, following set guidelines.
- Lead and manage the marketing team.
- The other tasks assigned by the Manager.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English: Upper intermediate
- More than 5 years of experience in online/offline marketing experience
- Strong computer skills using Microsoft Excel and Powerpoint
- Experience in home appliances or consumer electronics products
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Annual Leave
- Salary Review
- Medical Check
- Social Insurance
- Medical Insurance
- Transportation allowance
- Laptop will be provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
