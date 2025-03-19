Tuyển Digital Marketing Chin Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 4 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 43 Nguyễn Sơn Hà, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu

Assist in the process of planning and executing campaigns.

Participate in preparing proposals and pitching for projects.

Support in setting up, executing, and monitoring the progress of Digital Marketing campaigns.

Check, optimize campaign performance, and adjust as per the supervisor's requirements.

Report campaign progress and performance as required (weekly, monthly, quarterly).

Collect and analyze data from Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics... to suggest improvements.

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic understanding of Google Ads, Facebook Ads, or other advertising platforms.

Knowledge of Digital Marketing metrics such as CPC, CTR, CPA, ROAS...

Ability to research data and analyze customer behavior on Digital platforms.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint...) for reporting and data analysis.

Experience with Google Analytics, Google Trends is a plus.

Reading comprehension in English (English communication is an advantage).

Quick learner with a proactive and growth-oriented mindset.

Strong teamwork and clear communication skills.

Detail-oriented and meticulous in monitoring and reporting results.

Tại Chin Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional, creative, and dynamic working environment.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing training and access to advanced skill enhancement courses.

Internship duration: 3-6 months, with opportunities for full-time employment based on performance.

Support for parking fees and other allowances during the internship.

Fully equipped with necessary devices and materials as per company policy.

Engaging company activities: Celebrations, company trips, year-end parties, Happy Friday...

Free snack area: Refrigerator, microwave, snacks...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chin Media

