Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Toà BlueSky 3, 1 Bạch Đằng, phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Process vendor invoices, ensuring correctness, compliance with internal policies and rules and in accordance with Tax, Accounting, and other regulations and posting data entries into ERP system..

Match invoices with purchase orders and verify discrepancies.

Prepare and process payment runs.

Reconcile banks/ accounts payable transactions and resolve any discrepancies.

Maintain vendor records and respond to inquiries in a timely manner.

Assist with month-end and year-end closing processes.

Monitor outstanding payables and ensure timely payments.

Assist in preparing financial reports related to accounts payable.

Support audits by providing necessary documentation.

Stay updated on company policies and financial regulations.

Additional duties and responsibilities as instructed by Line Manager from time to time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

1-2 years of experience in accounts payable or general accounting.

Be able to work independently and work in a team to meet deadlines.

Detail-oriented, honest, meticulous, proactive & progressive.

Have can do attitude.

Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and allowances: mobile, meal, fuel.

Annual leave: 14 days.

Health insurance.

A professional and dynamic working environment.

Growth and development opportunities.

Working time: Mon-Fri, Flexible working hours.

Working place: Bluesky 3 Tower, 1 Bach Dang Str., Ward 2, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

