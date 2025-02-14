Tuyển ERP Consultant Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng ERP Consultant Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc ERP Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Be responsible for Support end-users with DevOps
+ Receive error information on DevOps from end-users, analyze errors and coordinate with related department to fix errors and re-instruct users on how to do it correctly.
+ Receive requests for system upgrades to request vendors for maintenance, such as: SSL renewal, license renewal, Risk issue, upgrade version...
+ Receive new development requirements from departments, get requirements, transfer information to Dev team, test functions, issue test cases and train users.
- Be responsible for Master data creation on ERP
+ Create/update master data on the system: Vendor, customer, item number, VIN number, master price... when required.
+ Manage data closely to prevent duplicates or wrong format.
- Be responsible for Annata customization with Dev team
+ Research and learn to understand device management in Automotive industry.
+ Coordinate with the Dev team to describe operations which related to the Device module that are align on the business operation of the enterprise, such as: model configuration, VIN management, warranty claim.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI