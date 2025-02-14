Tuyển ERP Consultant Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible for Support end-users with DevOps

+ Receive error information on DevOps from end-users, analyze errors and coordinate with related department to fix errors and re-instruct users on how to do it correctly.

+ Receive requests for system upgrades to request vendors for maintenance, such as: SSL renewal, license renewal, Risk issue, upgrade version...

+ Receive new development requirements from departments, get requirements, transfer information to Dev team, test functions, issue test cases and train users.

- Be responsible for Master data creation on ERP

+ Create/update master data on the system: Vendor, customer, item number, VIN number, master price... when required.

+ Manage data closely to prevent duplicates or wrong format.

- Be responsible for Annata customization with Dev team

+ Research and learn to understand device management in Automotive industry.

+ Coordinate with the Dev team to describe operations which related to the Device module that are align on the business operation of the enterprise, such as: model configuration, VIN management, warranty claim.