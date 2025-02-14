Tuyển ERP Consultant Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
ERP Consultant

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng ERP Consultant Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc ERP Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible for Support end-users with DevOps
+ Receive error information on DevOps from end-users, analyze errors and coordinate with related department to fix errors and re-instruct users on how to do it correctly.
+ Receive requests for system upgrades to request vendors for maintenance, such as: SSL renewal, license renewal, Risk issue, upgrade version...
+ Receive new development requirements from departments, get requirements, transfer information to Dev team, test functions, issue test cases and train users.
- Be responsible for Master data creation on ERP
+ Create/update master data on the system: Vendor, customer, item number, VIN number, master price... when required.
+ Manage data closely to prevent duplicates or wrong format.
- Be responsible for Annata customization with Dev team
+ Research and learn to understand device management in Automotive industry.
+ Coordinate with the Dev team to describe operations which related to the Device module that are align on the business operation of the enterprise, such as: model configuration, VIN management, warranty claim.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 695 Quang Trung, Ward 8, Go Vap District, HCMC

