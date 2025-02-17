Tuyển ERP Consultant LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us

We bridge North American SMEs with highly qualified resources to optimize digital transformation and ERP implementations. Our expertise spans various industries, providing tailored solutions to help businesses streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve long-term success. We are seeking an experienced ERP Consultant to join our dynamic team and support our growing client base.

ERP Consultant

Job Summary

As an ERP Consultant, you will play a key role in implementing, configuring, and optimizing ERP systems for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). You will work closely with clients to understand their business needs, provide tailored solutions, and ensure successful ERP adoption. You will be responsible for identifying business requirements, functional design, process mapping, testing, training, and leading work streams throughout ERP implementations

Key Responsibilities

• Work within an engagement team to identify business requirements and manage functional design, prototyping, process design (including scenario design and flow mapping), and testing.

• Implement and deploy ERP solutions (SAP, Microsoft, NetSuite, SAGE, Epicor) to accommodate unique industry business and management processes, regulatory requirements, and other business needs.