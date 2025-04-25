Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Develop and maintain front-end web applications using React (or VueJS), NodeJS, HTML5, and CSS3.

Work with back-end developers to integrate front-end code with back-end logic.

Design and implement user interfaces that are both functional and visually appealing.

Write clean, well-documented code.

Stay up-to-date on the latest web development trends.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

B.S. or M.S. in computer science, computer engineering, or relevant fields (prefer graduate from HUST, PTI, UET)

5+ years of experience in front-end web development.

Strong understanding of React (VueJS), NodeJS, HTML5, and CSS3.

Experience with user interface design and development.

Solid experience working with RESTful API.

Familiar with lean/agile development process

Knowledge of web performance optimization.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

English proficiency: basic communication

Nice to have:

Experience in Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience in CI/CD, micro-services implementations

Experience in development with open source-based solutions.

Experience in backend development and database design.

Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo

