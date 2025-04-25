Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu
Develop and maintain front-end web applications using React (or VueJS), NodeJS, HTML5, and CSS3.
Work with back-end developers to integrate front-end code with back-end logic.
Design and implement user interfaces that are both functional and visually appealing.
Write clean, well-documented code.
Stay up-to-date on the latest web development trends.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have:
B.S. or M.S. in computer science, computer engineering, or relevant fields (prefer graduate from HUST, PTI, UET)
5+ years of experience in front-end web development.
Strong understanding of React (VueJS), NodeJS, HTML5, and CSS3.
Experience with user interface design and development.
Solid experience working with RESTful API.
Familiar with lean/agile development process
Knowledge of web performance optimization.
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
English proficiency: basic communication
Nice to have:
Experience in Docker and Kubernetes.
Experience in CI/CD, micro-services implementations
Experience in development with open source-based solutions.
Experience in backend development and database design.
Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
