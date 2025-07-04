Tuyển Frontend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 83 Trung Kính, phường Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 24 Triệu

We\'re seeking an experienced Frontend Developer (Middle level) to lead and contribute to the development of our core frontend modules. As part of our international team, you\'ll have the unique opportunity to work directly with leading Japanese developers and shape the architecture of our web applications.

- Design and develop reusable frontend modules and components that form the foundation of our applications

- Architect and implement scalable frontend solutions using modern JavaScript frameworks

- Drive technical decisions for frontend architecture and establish coding standards

- Create efficient, maintainable, and performance-optimized code

- Build and maintain core UI component libraries for company-wide use

- Lead the implementation of complex frontend features and ensure code quality

- Work closely with our design and backend teams to create seamless user interfaces

- Learn and apply Japanese development standards and best practices through direct mentorship

- Participate in our agile development process from architecture planning to testing

Với Mức Lương 15 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 3+ years of professional frontend development experience

- Strong command of JavaScript and TypeScript

- English communication skills (TOEIC 700 or equivalent)

- Advanced experience with:

Vue.js ecosystem and state management

Modern frontend architecture patterns

Component-based development

HTML5/CSS3 best practices

Git version control

Test-Driven Development

SEO optimization techniques

Modern UI component libraries

- Experience in building and maintaining large-scale applications

Personal Qualities:

Strong technical leadership and decision-making abilities

Passionate about creating maintainable, scalable code

Self-motivated problem solver

Team player with excellent collaboration skills

Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work-Life Balance

- Hybrid work model (2-3 days remote per week)

- Flexible hours (9-6 or 10-7)

- Business casual environment

- New laptop/PC provided

Compensation & Benefits

- Competitive base salary matching your experience level - 13th month bonus

- Full insurance coverage

- Paid time off as per labor law

- Free lunch, snacks & beverages

Growth & Development

- Direct mentorship from Japanese tech experts

- Modern workspace fostering open communication

- Flat organizational structure

- Chance to work on real, impactful products

- Be part of an innovative Japanese tech startup

Join a Japanese tech startup at the forefront of Web3 and crypto, offering a holistic learning experience beyond programming Join us in building impactful digital solutions while growing your career in a supportive, international environment!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

