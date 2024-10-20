Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ STARTECH AI làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Cần Thơ: D3 đường A6 KDC Hưng Phú 1, Cái Răng

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

- We are looking for a talented Front-End Developer to join our dynamic team. As a front-end developer, you will be responsible for implementing visual elements that users see and interact with in a web application. You will collaborate closely with designers, back-end developers, and the product team to deliver high-quality and user-friendly web applications.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop new user-facing features with clean, efficient, and reusable code. Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and collaborate with designers to deliver seamless user experiences. Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Collaborate with other team members, including back-end developers and stakeholders. Troubleshoot and debug to ensure optimal functionality across different browsers and platforms. Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Front-End Developer (at least 3 years of experience). Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and front-end frameworks such as React, Angular Familiarity with responsive design and cross-browser compatibility. Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git). Familiarity with RESTful APIs and working with back-end services. Basic understanding of SEO principles. Knowledge of build tools such as Webpack, NPM, etc. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Excellent communication and teamwork skills. Degree in Computer Science, Web Development, or a related field (preferred).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ STARTECH AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary based on experience. Opportunity for professional growth and continuous learning. Friendly and collaborative work environment. Health insurance, etc...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ STARTECH AI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin