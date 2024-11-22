Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu
• Improve coding abilities by being introduced to new tools and programming languages;
• Practical experience using computer science knowledge in Frontend developing, JavaScript or Typescript, React and Angular framework;
• Work in a fast-paced workplace to produce high quality software;
• Implement responsive design so that the product can work well on different device platforms.
• Optimize page load performance as well as perform UI tasks.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge of OOP programming;
• Having knowledge about JavaScript or Typescript, HTML, CSS, Reactjs, Git,...;
• Have knowledge about Angular is an advantage;
• Have a passionate passion in the IT industry, work hard to learn;
• Having good analytical and mathematical thinking, logical thinking to solve situations.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Trained to improve skills and have an opportunity to be full-time employment after completing the program;
• Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law;
• Holiday, Tet gifts,...
• Enjoy diversified activities: Team-building, Happy Hour, ...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
