Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

• Improve coding abilities by being introduced to new tools and programming languages;

• Practical experience using computer science knowledge in Frontend developing, JavaScript or Typescript, React and Angular framework;

• Work in a fast-paced workplace to produce high quality software;

• Implement responsive design so that the product can work well on different device platforms.

• Optimize page load performance as well as perform UI tasks.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Final years students or fresh graduates in IT fields, be able to work full-time;

• Knowledge of OOP programming;

• Having knowledge about JavaScript or Typescript, HTML, CSS, Reactjs, Git,...;

• Have knowledge about Angular is an advantage;

• Have a passionate passion in the IT industry, work hard to learn;

• Having good analytical and mathematical thinking, logical thinking to solve situations.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: 2.000.000 VND/month;

• Trained to improve skills and have an opportunity to be full-time employment after completing the program;

• Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law;

• Holiday, Tet gifts,...

• Enjoy diversified activities: Team-building, Happy Hour, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

