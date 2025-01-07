Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 35 - 38 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 38 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: - Hai Phong, Vietnam

Responsibilities

Responsibilities

• Project Planning and Strategy: Define project scope, goals, and deliverables. Develop project plans, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Conduct research and analysis for informed decision-making.

• Project Execution and Management: Lead project teams, monitor progress, track KPIs, and report to stakeholders. Manage budgets, resources, and timelines. Facilitate communication and collaboration.

• Quality Assurance and Risk Management: Implement quality control measures, conduct reviews and audits, and address deviations. Identify and manage project risks with mitigation strategies.

• Industry Knowledge and Process Improvement: Stay updated on industry trends, identify process improvement opportunities, and implement effective project management methodologies. Foster a culture of continuous learning.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

25%: Responsible for defining project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders. Develop comprehensive project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

40%: Lead project teams and coordinate activities to ensure the successful completion of project milestones and objectives. Monitor project progress, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and provide regular updates to stakeholders.

20%; Implement quality control measures to ensure project deliverables meet the required standards. Conduct regular reviews and audits to identify and address any issues or deviations from project requirements. Proactively identify and manage project risks, and develop mitigation strategies to minimize potential disruptions.

15%: Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to digital project management. Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement effective project management methodologies. Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development within the project team.

Requirements

• Bachelor Degree.

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on digital projects.

• Proven track record of successfully managing complex projects, preferably in the supply chain domain.

• Knowledge of footwear/apparel business experience is preferred. Familiarity with agile project management methodologies is a plus.

• Proficiency in using project management software tools (e.g., PowerPoint, Xmind, Project, Excel, MS Teams, SharePoint...).Experience in leading cross-functional teams and collaborating with stakeholders at various levels within the organization.

• Good written and verbal English, can speak Chinese is preferred.

Benefits

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Application Process

