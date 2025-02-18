Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

(Main goals) A warehouse Supervisor is the responsibility of almost of warehouse activities from Raw materials, parts, sub-materials, process materials, Finished Goods and other type of goods: NG, sampling, consumable materials… and Systems management. This means that you will have to be experienced in warehousing, managing warehouse workers, processes, and warehouse management system.

MAIN DUTIES:

I. WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT: 40%

• Supervise and assist to Warehouse Manager for all of Warehouse activities

• Make working operation standard for all warehouse process basing on Warehouse SOP

• Daily supervise the Materials in-coming, Goods out-going, and internal transferring to avoid the mistake of subordinate

• Understanding about Company policy & warehouse innovation planning to make detail action plan to do it

II. SYSTEM MANAGEMENT: 60%

• Supervise the PHYSICAL INVENTORY activity, SUMMARY the reports data, analysis the GAP of theorical & physical of item by item, solving, action plan & countermeasure to avoid future error

• Strong understanding the BIN location standard to Setup movement standard of BIN to BIN process, min-Max standard to each BIN address, then level up this activity for auto-pull requirement, KANBAN cycle process