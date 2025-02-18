Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát sản xuất Tại Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam
- Thái Nguyên: Lot CN13, Lot CN18, Yen Binh Industrical Zone, Dong Tien, Pho Yen, Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, Thành phố Thái Nguyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY
(Main goals) A warehouse Supervisor is the responsibility of almost of warehouse activities from Raw materials, parts, sub-materials, process materials, Finished Goods and other type of goods: NG, sampling, consumable materials… and Systems management. This means that you will have to be experienced in warehousing, managing warehouse workers, processes, and warehouse management system.
MAIN DUTIES:
I. WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT: 40%
• Supervise and assist to Warehouse Manager for all of Warehouse activities
• Make working operation standard for all warehouse process basing on Warehouse SOP
• Daily supervise the Materials in-coming, Goods out-going, and internal transferring to avoid the mistake of subordinate
• Understanding about Company policy & warehouse innovation planning to make detail action plan to do it
II. SYSTEM MANAGEMENT: 60%
• Supervise the PHYSICAL INVENTORY activity, SUMMARY the reports data, analysis the GAP of theorical & physical of item by item, solving, action plan & countermeasure to avoid future error
• Strong understanding the BIN location standard to Setup movement standard of BIN to BIN process, min-Max standard to each BIN address, then level up this activity for auto-pull requirement, KANBAN cycle process
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI