Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam

Giám sát sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát sản xuất Tại Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Nguyên: Lot CN13, Lot CN18, Yen Binh Industrical Zone, Dong Tien, Pho Yen, Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, Thành phố Thái Nguyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
(Main goals) A warehouse Supervisor is the responsibility of almost of warehouse activities from Raw materials, parts, sub-materials, process materials, Finished Goods and other type of goods: NG, sampling, consumable materials… and Systems management. This means that you will have to be experienced in warehousing, managing warehouse workers, processes, and warehouse management system.
MAIN DUTIES:
I. WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT: 40%
• Supervise and assist to Warehouse Manager for all of Warehouse activities
• Make working operation standard for all warehouse process basing on Warehouse SOP
• Daily supervise the Materials in-coming, Goods out-going, and internal transferring to avoid the mistake of subordinate
• Understanding about Company policy & warehouse innovation planning to make detail action plan to do it
II. SYSTEM MANAGEMENT: 60%
• Supervise the PHYSICAL INVENTORY activity, SUMMARY the reports data, analysis the GAP of theorical & physical of item by item, solving, action plan & countermeasure to avoid future error
• Strong understanding the BIN location standard to Setup movement standard of BIN to BIN process, min-Max standard to each BIN address, then level up this activity for auto-pull requirement, KANBAN cycle process

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Dainese Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot CN13, Lot CN18, Yen Binh Industrical Zone, Dong Tien, Pho Yen, Thai Nguyen, Vietnam

