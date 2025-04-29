Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wha Group làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wha Group làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Wha Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/05/2025
Wha Group

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Wha Group

Mức lương
Đến 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nghệ An: Nghệ An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD

New Headcount in 2025
Working Location: WHA Industrial Zone Nghe An Office, Nghi Long, Nghi Loc, Nghe An
Report to: Senior Manager & General Director
Fully in charge whole progress from Land relocation to Land use right certificate under Company’s name until issuing Land certificate for secondary’s customer:
1. Planning and update progress of land relocation. Advising supervisor solution for issue incurred.
2. Corporate with other related departments to ensure clean land is handed over as planned includes compensation fund transfer, master plan, land budget, changing land purpose.
3. Work directly with authority to expedite land relocation progress, land handover, land lease, land use right certificate, land price, land rental exemption.
4. Build up and maintain good relationships with different levels of authorities, religion unit and local people.
5. Suggest activities and play key role in CSR activities.
6. Other tasks requested by the company.
Chịu trách nhiệm toàn bộ tiến độ từ Công tác Giải phóng mặt bằng (GPMB) đến cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất cho Khu công nghiệp và các khách hàng thứ cấp:

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Wha Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wha Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wha Group

Wha Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

