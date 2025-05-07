Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Seeking a creative and enthusiastic Graphic Designer to join our team and play a key role in enhancing our internal communication and employee engagement initiatives. This role will be responsible for creating visually appealing and impactful designs that effectively communicate company news, promote internal events, reinforce our company culture, and contribute to a positive employee experience. You will work closely with the Internal Communication & People Engagement team and other internal teams to bring their communication strategies to life through compelling visuals.

1. Conceptualization & Design with brand consistency and guidelines: (70%)

- Develop creative concepts and a wide range of internal communication and engagement materials, including but not limited to internal announcements, newsletters, intranet posts, digital displays, etc.

- Develop promotional materials for employer branding initiatives and employee recognition programs including posters, flyers, banners, social media graphics, and digital signages.

- Design and develop presentation materials and visual aids to present complex information in an accessible and engaging manner.

- Create visually appealing content for internal social media platforms and communication channels.

- Ensure all internal communication and engagement materials, including photographic and video content, adhere to MiTek\'s brand guidelines.

- Contribute to developing and maintaining an organized library of design assets and visual style guides.