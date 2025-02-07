Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nagamas Printing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Nagamas Printing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Nagamas Printing

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Nagamas Printing

Mức lương
800 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD

Job Posting: Graphic Designer (Branding & Illustration) – Vietnam
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Graphic Designer with a strong background in branding. You will be working remotely or from a co-working space, collaborating with our teams in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Graphic Designer with a strong background in branding. You will be working remotely or from a co-working space, collaborating with our teams in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore
Key Responsibilities:
Branding & Identity Design – Develop logos, brand guidelines, corporate identity materials.
Branding & Identity Design
Packaging & Print Design – Design marketing collaterals, packaging, and luxury red packets.
Packaging & Print Design
Website & UI Design – Support branding projects with website & digital assets.
Website & UI Design
Illustration (Bonus Skill) – Create original illustrations for branding & packaging.
Illustration (Bonus Skill)
Client Collaboration – Work with international clients, delivering creative solutions.
Client Collaboration

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
✅ Experience in a Design Agency – Minimum 3 years in a branding or creative role.
✅ Experience in a Design Agency – Minimum 3 years

Tại Nagamas Printing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Work on International Projects – Branding & packaging for Singapore & Malaysia MNCs.
Hybrid Work Model – Work remotely or from a co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City.
Creative Freedom – Be part of a new design agency shaping high-e

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nagamas Printing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nagamas Printing

Nagamas Printing

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 25-99 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

