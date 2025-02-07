Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nagamas Printing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Nagamas Printing
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD
Job Posting: Graphic Designer (Branding & Illustration) – Vietnam
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Graphic Designer with a strong background in branding. You will be working remotely or from a co-working space, collaborating with our teams in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Key Responsibilities:
Branding & Identity Design – Develop logos, brand guidelines, corporate identity materials.
Packaging & Print Design – Design marketing collaterals, packaging, and luxury red packets.
Website & UI Design – Support branding projects with website & digital assets.
Illustration (Bonus Skill) – Create original illustrations for branding & packaging.
Client Collaboration – Work with international clients, delivering creative solutions.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
✅ Experience in a Design Agency – Minimum 3 years in a branding or creative role.
Tại Nagamas Printing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work on International Projects – Branding & packaging for Singapore & Malaysia MNCs.
Hybrid Work Model – Work remotely or from a co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City.
Creative Freedom – Be part of a new design agency shaping high-e
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nagamas Printing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
