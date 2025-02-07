Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nagamas Printing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Job Posting: Graphic Designer (Branding & Illustration) – Vietnam

We are looking for a passionate and skilled Graphic Designer with a strong background in branding. You will be working remotely or from a co-working space, collaborating with our teams in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Key Responsibilities:

Branding & Identity Design – Develop logos, brand guidelines, corporate identity materials.

Packaging & Print Design – Design marketing collaterals, packaging, and luxury red packets.

Website & UI Design – Support branding projects with website & digital assets.

Illustration (Bonus Skill) – Create original illustrations for branding & packaging.

Client Collaboration – Work with international clients, delivering creative solutions.

