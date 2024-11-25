Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 USD

Mức lương Đến 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh kênh MT Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD

Develop and plan business strategies for each system to drive sales, display products, create promotional programs, and manage accounts receivable.

Responsible for expanding product coverage according to the plan (including both new and existing products).

Responsible for the sales performance of each system, ensuring that the business plan is executed according to the overall direction and strategy.

Develop and implement an annual business plan considering all growth levels: trade agreements, marketing activities, sales, and P&L for each Activation program.

Negotiate business terms and sign purchase contracts with customers.

Coordinate with Trade Marketing to plan marketing programs and displays.

Monitor key customers' sales activities, growth in revenue and profit, ensuring alignment with brand objectives and increasing product variety.

Manage customer inventory data, ensuring alignment between inventory levels and records.

Achieve committed sales targets and control costs.

Perform other tasks as required by management

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field; advanced degrees or certifications are a plus.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in sales, business development, or similar roles; demonstrated experience in business planning and trade marketing. Prior experience in FMCG, particularly in technology food sectors, is essential.

Skills: Strong negotiation, contract management, and analytical skills; proficiency with CRM and business tools.

Personal Qualities: Leadership, communication, problem-solving, detail-oriented, and target-focused.

Knowledge: Broad understanding of retail and FMCG markets; specific knowledge in technology food sectors.

Other: Willingness to travel and adaptability to changing market conditions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Net Salary: Your take-home pay after deductions.

13th Month Salary & KPI Bonus

Healthcare: Extra health coverage beyond the basic.

Opportunities for professional development.

Supportive and employee-centric work environment.

Engagement Activities: Activities to enhance employee engagement and team spirit.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin