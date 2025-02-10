Tuyển Key Account Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Hanoi Rep. office
- Trang An complex, No.1 Phùng Chí Kiên, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and expand the project sales channels in the North of Vietnam (including: residential & hospitality)
- Establish a strong network of relationships with developers, construction companies and industry partners in project business by visits
- Promote brand and product portfolio with Architects, Designers
- Identify new potential business
- Coordinate with internal departments to ensure proper project execution
- Build business strategy for long-term projects
- Provide regular market updates, market research of projects as well as monitoring market trends of residential & hospitality that impact the company’s growth plans
- Weekly/monthly report to Head of Hanoi office.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum working experience in Project sales or Business Development: at least 05 years
- Existing and proven networking experience with decision makers within the project business
- Excellent communication and presentation skills in Vietnamese and English
Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
