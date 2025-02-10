Tuyển Key Account Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi Rep. office

- Trang An complex, No.1 Phùng Chí Kiên, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and expand the project sales channels in the North of Vietnam (including: residential & hospitality)
- Establish a strong network of relationships with developers, construction companies and industry partners in project business by visits
- Promote brand and product portfolio with Architects, Designers
- Identify new potential business
- Coordinate with internal departments to ensure proper project execution
- Build business strategy for long-term projects
- Provide regular market updates, market research of projects as well as monitoring market trends of residential & hospitality that impact the company’s growth plans
- Weekly/monthly report to Head of Hanoi office.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree (from Architectural, Construction or Technology Universities are an advantage)
- Minimum working experience in Project sales or Business Development: at least 05 years
- Existing and proven networking experience with decision makers within the project business
- Excellent communication and presentation skills in Vietnamese and English

Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd

Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

