Tuyển Key Account Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Leadvisors Tower, Đường Phạm Văn Đồng, Cổ Nhuế 1, Bac Tu Liem, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Responsibilities:
Supports Customer Service and Logistics (CS&L) operations for India, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore regions.
Ensure good communication within the Customer Service Logistics (CS&L) team, with regional CS&L teams, key stakeholders such as service engineers, and cross-functional teams.
To perform stock take at 3PL (3rd party logistics - DHL etc) site outside Hanoi as required
The office is based in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
