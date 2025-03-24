Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 70 - 80 Triệu

Mức lương 70 - 80 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu

Main Duties:

Project Management and Execution

■ For new projects where requirements definition and basic design have been done on the Japan side, carry out detailed design, implementation, testing, release, and maintenance (until the number of engineers increases)

■ Compatible with some basic designs (BPMN diagram, ERD diagram, system configuration diagram)

■ Review source code and unit test item documents, conduct acceptance testing, confirm quality

■ Manage the progress of development work and report its timely and accurate progress to the Japan head office

Interpretation/Translation Work

■ Understand the content of specification/design documents created by Japanese designers and accurately translate them into Vietnamese

■ Based on the translated specification/design documents, give clear instructions to the engineers at the Vietnam branch

■ Understand the content of questions and consultations from Japanese designers accurately and respond in an understandable manner

Communication and Collaboration

■ Facilitate smooth progress of meetings in Japanese with the management team and development leaders at the Japan head office

■ Effectively manage tasks received within the branch, bridge business between the two countries

Team Management

■ Listen to and organize consultations and issues from Vietnamese engineer members, work towards resolution

Personnel Management

■ Selection, interview, education, evaluation of engineer candidates at the Vietnam branch

■ General human resource management tasks such as attendance management and personnel evaluation of resident engineers

Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

■ From 2 years of BrSE/PM Experience

■Comprehensive work experience as an engineer throughout the entire development process, including detailed design, development, testing, and maintenance operations.

■Extensive practical knowledge in the web/IT field.

■Experience building systems using AWS/Google Cloud

■Experience with development and practical work using any of the following:

※ Able to use at least one from both front-end and back-end categories (experience duration not required)

・Front-end:React, Vue3, TypeScript, Sass, HTML

・Back-end:Ruby, Python, Node.js, PHP

・Frameworks: Ruby on Rails, Django, Flask, CakePHP , Laravel, Express, Nuxt3, Nextt

Language:

■ Proficient in spoken and written Japanese, capable of smooth business conversations with Japanese management

■ Ability to read and write Japanese at a level where one can understand the specification documents created by Japanese engineers and translate them so that Vietnamese development members can understand

※For native Vietnamese, a proficiency equivalent to N2 or higher on the Japanese Language Proficiency Test, or native level Japanese proficiency is preferred.

Skills:

■ Problem-solving and decision-making abilities

■ Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

■ Ability to perform duties and demonstrate integrity that earns the trust of management as a bridge engineer

■ Effective project management and time management for subordinates\' tasks

■ Proactive and self-initiated attitude

■ Ability to inspire team members and promote growth with leadership skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Working time: Monday to Friday - 9:00 to 18:00

● 13th month bonus + KPI bonus

● Performance Review 01 year/month

● Various social insurances

● 100% probation salary

● Start-up company

● Macbook Pro & 2 Monitors

● Modern Tech + Opportunity to go on a business trip to Japan

● 12 days annual leave + others

● Various training and training systems in the technical field

● Awards

● Free tea, coffee, botox water

● Flexible lunchtime

● Technical seminar

● Team building events

● Company building events (Company trip, Year-end party..)

● Gifts

● Parking fee

● Start the projects from Zero

▼Why you\'ll love working here

● Working environment

- A start-up company in Vietnam, but in Japan we have more than 1,000 members.

- Modern technology

- English-speaking environment with CEO, Managers

- Working style: In the early stages of establishment, we work at the office together for smooth communication, understand more about the members\' capabilities, and improve the level of mutual trust. After ensuring the criterias, we can completely set up remote or hybrid remote working mode in the near future

● We want to work with members

● Proactive

● Open-minded

● Cooperative

● Respect

● Meeting deadlines

● Eager to learn

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

