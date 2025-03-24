Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 70 - 80 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 70 - 80 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
70 - 80 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu

Main Duties:
Project Management and Execution
■ For new projects where requirements definition and basic design have been done on the Japan side, carry out detailed design, implementation, testing, release, and maintenance (until the number of engineers increases)
■ Compatible with some basic designs (BPMN diagram, ERD diagram, system configuration diagram)
■ Review source code and unit test item documents, conduct acceptance testing, confirm quality
■ Manage the progress of development work and report its timely and accurate progress to the Japan head office
Interpretation/Translation Work
■ Understand the content of specification/design documents created by Japanese designers and accurately translate them into Vietnamese
■ Based on the translated specification/design documents, give clear instructions to the engineers at the Vietnam branch
■ Understand the content of questions and consultations from Japanese designers accurately and respond in an understandable manner
Communication and Collaboration
■ Facilitate smooth progress of meetings in Japanese with the management team and development leaders at the Japan head office
■ Effectively manage tasks received within the branch, bridge business between the two countries
Team Management
■ Listen to and organize consultations and issues from Vietnamese engineer members, work towards resolution
Personnel Management
■ Selection, interview, education, evaluation of engineer candidates at the Vietnam branch
■ General human resource management tasks such as attendance management and personnel evaluation of resident engineers

Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
■ From 2 years of BrSE/PM Experience
■Comprehensive work experience as an engineer throughout the entire development process, including detailed design, development, testing, and maintenance operations.
■Extensive practical knowledge in the web/IT field.
■Experience building systems using AWS/Google Cloud
■Experience with development and practical work using any of the following:
※ Able to use at least one from both front-end and back-end categories (experience duration not required)
・Front-end:React, Vue3, TypeScript, Sass, HTML
・Back-end:Ruby, Python, Node.js, PHP
・Frameworks: Ruby on Rails, Django, Flask, CakePHP , Laravel, Express, Nuxt3, Nextt
Language:
■ Proficient in spoken and written Japanese, capable of smooth business conversations with Japanese management
■ Ability to read and write Japanese at a level where one can understand the specification documents created by Japanese engineers and translate them so that Vietnamese development members can understand
※For native Vietnamese, a proficiency equivalent to N2 or higher on the Japanese Language Proficiency Test, or native level Japanese proficiency is preferred.
Skills:
■ Problem-solving and decision-making abilities
■ Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
■ Ability to perform duties and demonstrate integrity that earns the trust of management as a bridge engineer
■ Effective project management and time management for subordinates\' tasks
■ Proactive and self-initiated attitude
■ Ability to inspire team members and promote growth with leadership skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Working time: Monday to Friday - 9:00 to 18:00
● 13th month bonus + KPI bonus
● Performance Review 01 year/month
● Various social insurances
● 100% probation salary
● Start-up company
● Macbook Pro & 2 Monitors
● Modern Tech + Opportunity to go on a business trip to Japan
● 12 days annual leave + others
● Various training and training systems in the technical field
● Awards
● Free tea, coffee, botox water
● Flexible lunchtime
● Technical seminar
● Team building events
● Company building events (Company trip, Year-end party..)
● Gifts
● Parking fee
● Start the projects from Zero
▼Why you\'ll love working here
● Working environment
- A start-up company in Vietnam, but in Japan we have more than 1,000 members.
- Modern technology
- English-speaking environment with CEO, Managers
- Working style: In the early stages of establishment, we work at the office together for smooth communication, understand more about the members\' capabilities, and improve the level of mutual trust. After ensuring the criterias, we can completely set up remote or hybrid remote working mode in the near future
● We want to work with members
● Proactive
● Open-minded
● Cooperative
● Respect
● Meeting deadlines
● Eager to learn

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-xay-dung-thu-nhap-70-80-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job340888
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NGÔI NHÀ MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NGÔI NHÀ MỚI
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Vinaconex 25 làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Vinaconex 25
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Châu Tuấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Châu Tuấn
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Tổng Công Ty Phát Điện 3 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Phát Điện 3
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TNT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TNT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH SX XD TM ĐẠI Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX XD TM ĐẠI Á CHÂU
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CP KHO VẬN GIAO NHẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG MỘC AN CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CP KHO VẬN GIAO NHẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG MỘC AN CHÂU
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm