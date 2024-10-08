Tuyển Lập trình viên Java TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
As the Backend Developer, you will be responsible for:
Work with the project lead, take assignments, and do effort estimation Participate in designing the framework from scratch Code, test, and review the code of other members Fix bugs and provide technical support for production when required.
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 3yrs experience in Java programming on the server side including Spring, Servlet, WebSocket, JSP, Pure JDBC
Strong experience with Java backed based on Spring Framework/Hibernate/Struts 2/Java Core
Built application by following Microservices Architecture with Event-driven Architecture
Nice to have experience with Angular JS/React JS, JQuery, HTML/HTML5, and CSS
Ability to work independently
Good at analyzing requirements
Nice to have experiences with Oracle, SQL
Communication and understanding English is a plus
Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
- Bonus for excellent project performance
- Annually company trip & project close team outing
- Additional health care policy for employees and family (based on level)
- Minimum 13 months’ salary per year, plus performance bonus, pre-sales bonus
- Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance Agest Care
- working a Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, HN
- Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as English courses, ...
- Chance to study and become a project manager"
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
