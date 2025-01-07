Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities and Duties

• A Software Developer is a professional who is charged with designing and coding software for businesses and consumers alike.

• Lead and manage a team of software engineers, providing technical guidance, coaching, and mentorship.

• Collaborate with product managers, architects, and stakeholders to define project requirements, technical specifications, and delivery timelines.

• Architect, design, and develop software solutions, ensuring scalability, performance, and maintainability.

• Perform code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

• Troubleshoot and resolve complex software defects and issues, working closely with QA teams.

• Research and evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks to recommend and implement improvements in software development processes.

• Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.

• Collaborate with senior leadership to make technical decisions that align with the company's goals and strategies.

• Perform other duties as requested by superiors.