Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
- Hồ Chí Minh: PVGas Tower, 673 Nguyen Huu Tho street, Phuoc Kien commune, Nha Be district, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD
Responsibilities and Duties
• A Software Developer is a professional who is charged with designing and coding software for businesses and consumers alike.
• Lead and manage a team of software engineers, providing technical guidance, coaching, and mentorship.
• Collaborate with product managers, architects, and stakeholders to define project requirements, technical specifications, and delivery timelines.
• Architect, design, and develop software solutions, ensuring scalability, performance, and maintainability.
• Perform code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
• Troubleshoot and resolve complex software defects and issues, working closely with QA teams.
• Research and evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks to recommend and implement improvements in software development processes.
• Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.
• Collaborate with senior leadership to make technical decisions that align with the company's goals and strategies.
• Perform other duties as requested by superiors.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
