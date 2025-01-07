Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Lập trình viên Mobile Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Lập trình viên Mobile

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Mức lương
1,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: PVGas Tower, 673 Nguyen Huu Tho street, Phuoc Kien commune, Nha Be district, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities and Duties
• A Software Developer is a professional who is charged with designing and coding software for businesses and consumers alike.
• Lead and manage a team of software engineers, providing technical guidance, coaching, and mentorship.
• Collaborate with product managers, architects, and stakeholders to define project requirements, technical specifications, and delivery timelines.
• Architect, design, and develop software solutions, ensuring scalability, performance, and maintainability.
• Perform code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
• Troubleshoot and resolve complex software defects and issues, working closely with QA teams.
• Research and evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks to recommend and implement improvements in software development processes.
• Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.
• Collaborate with senior leadership to make technical decisions that align with the company's goals and strategies.
• Perform other duties as requested by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Galaxy Innovation Hub, Road D1, Hi-Tech Park, District 9, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

