Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Division: Consumer Banking Division

Division:

Department: Digital & Data Team

Department:

Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team

Reporting line:

Main tasks:

 Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.

 Evaluating and implementing new tools or process frameworks to improve development efficiency.

 Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.

 Understand business logic and deliver flexible solutions.

 Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code.

 Develop and maintain custom UI screens.

 Contribute to the modularization of the App.

 Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.

 Engage in continuous learning and skill enrichment through regular technical sharing and discussions.

 Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed

Key performance index