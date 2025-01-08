Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cathay United Bank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Cathay United Bank

Lập trình viên Mobile

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Cathay United Bank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Division: Consumer Banking Division
Division:
Department: Digital & Data Team
Department:
Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team
Reporting line:
Main tasks:
 Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.
 Evaluating and implementing new tools or process frameworks to improve development efficiency.
 Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.
 Understand business logic and deliver flexible solutions.
 Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code.
 Develop and maintain custom UI screens.
 Contribute to the modularization of the App.
 Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
 Engage in continuous learning and skill enrichment through regular technical sharing and discussions.
 Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed
Key performance index

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Cathay United Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay United Bank

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cathay United Bank

Cathay United Bank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Taipei, Taiwan

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

