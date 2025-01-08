Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Cathay United Bank
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Division: Consumer Banking Division
Division:
Department: Digital & Data Team
Department:
Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team
Reporting line:
Main tasks:
Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.
Evaluating and implementing new tools or process frameworks to improve development efficiency.
Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.
Understand business logic and deliver flexible solutions.
Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code.
Develop and maintain custom UI screens.
Contribute to the modularization of the App.
Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
Engage in continuous learning and skill enrichment through regular technical sharing and discussions.
Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed
Key performance index
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Cathay United Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay United Bank
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI