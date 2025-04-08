Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Ultims làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 2 - 2 USD

Lập trình viên PHP Ultims làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 2 - 2 USD

Ultims
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Ultims

Lập trình viên PHP

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Ultims

Mức lương
2 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 USD

Work structure:
Workweek: 45 hours
Paid Days Off: 30 days per year (including national holidays)
Paid Days Off: 30 days per year
Remote Work: 100% remote work allowed occasionally from another location.
Flexible working hours
Salary: $2,000 monthly
Salary:
End of Year Bonus: Up to 2-month salary (based on company annual performance)
End of Year Bonus: Up to 2-month salary
Health Insurance: Premium insurance for you and your loved ones (BHYT)
Premium insurance for you and your loved ones (BHYT
Perks: team-building events and one company trip per year
About the role:
We are seeking an experienced Lead Dev / Full-Stack Developer to lead the development of a cutting-edge e-commerce and ERP platform. This role requires a high level of technical expertise, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of modern software architecture. You will guide a team of developers to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions that meet performance and security standards.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Ultims Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ultims

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ultims

Ultims

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Trần Văn Dư, Bắc Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

