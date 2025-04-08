Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Ultims làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 2 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Ultims
- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 USD
Work structure:
Workweek: 45 hours
Paid Days Off: 30 days per year (including national holidays)
Remote Work: 100% remote work allowed occasionally from another location.
Flexible working hours
Salary: $2,000 monthly
Salary:
End of Year Bonus: Up to 2-month salary (based on company annual performance)
Health Insurance: Premium insurance for you and your loved ones (BHYT)
Perks: team-building events and one company trip per year
About the role:
We are seeking an experienced Lead Dev / Full-Stack Developer to lead the development of a cutting-edge e-commerce and ERP platform. This role requires a high level of technical expertise, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of modern software architecture. You will guide a team of developers to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions that meet performance and security standards.
