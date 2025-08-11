Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Lập trình viên PHP

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 3, 89

- 91

- 93 Nguyen Co Thach street, An Loi Dong ward, Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About NexGenus
NexGenus, based in the vibrant hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is a global leader in providing innovative talent solutions to businesses worldwide. We specialise in connecting organizations with top-tier professionals across industries, empowering them to scale, innovate, and thrive in today’s dynamic global market. From startups to multinational corporations, NexGenus delivers tailored workforce strategies designed to meet the unique needs of each client. Our mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, offering seamless, efficient, and scalable solutions that drive business success.
By partnering with NexGenus, businesses gain access to a trusted, globally connected ally, dedicated to helping them achieve their workforce goals with agility and precision.
About this position
We are seeking an experienced Senior Full Stack Developer to join. You will take charge of system architecture and play a key leadership role in the development and delivery of our web and mobile applications. In addition to hands-on development, you will provide guidance, mentorship, and direction to the Vietnam-based frontend and backend team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead the Vietnam-based development team (frontend & backend) with technical guidance and mentorship

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 89-91-93 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-php-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job366238
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm The One Digi Corp
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
The One Digi Corp
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm The One Digi Corp
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
The One Digi Corp
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Bravesoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Bravesoft Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP G Ocean Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu G Ocean Labs
8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Không Gian Xanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Không Gian Xanh
500 - 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD MiTek Việt Nam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CREASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CREASIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DREAM TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DREAM TALENT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Busy Bees Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Busy Bees Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Chi Nhánh - Công Ty TNHH Mahachem Việt Nam Tại Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh - Công Ty TNHH Mahachem Việt Nam Tại Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Eschool làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Eschool
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH PASONA TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PASONA TECH VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
18 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ WAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ WAO
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD The One Digi Corp
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm