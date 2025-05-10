Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu

Develop and maintain web frontend services using Vue 3

Design and implement responsive web UI using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript

Participate in collaborative development and version control using GitHub

Integrate with various backend APIs and continuously improve user experience

Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

Hands-on experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Proficiency in Vue.js (Vue 3) and TypeScript

Experience working with version control tools such as GitHub

Proactive mindset and ability to take ownership of tasks

Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with cross-functional teams

Preferred Qualifications

Experience or familiarity with Nuxt3

Understanding of server-side rendering (SSR)

Interest in and commitment to UI/UX improvement

Willingness to continuously learn and adopt new technologies

Tech Stack

Vue3, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

GitHub, Nuxt3 (preferred)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

5-day workweek (Monday to Friday)

Support for English language learning

Support for IT education and technical training

Hiring Process

Resume screening

Coding test

Interview (Both culture fit interview and technical interview)

Final selection

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

