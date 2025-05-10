Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam
Mức lương
2 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu
Develop and maintain web frontend services using Vue 3
Design and implement responsive web UI using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript
Participate in collaborative development and version control using GitHub
Integrate with various backend APIs and continuously improve user experience
Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements
Hands-on experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Proficiency in Vue.js (Vue 3) and TypeScript
Experience working with version control tools such as GitHub
Proactive mindset and ability to take ownership of tasks
Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with cross-functional teams
Preferred Qualifications
Experience or familiarity with Nuxt3
Understanding of server-side rendering (SSR)
Interest in and commitment to UI/UX improvement
Willingness to continuously learn and adopt new technologies
Tech Stack
Vue3, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
GitHub, Nuxt3 (preferred)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits
5-day workweek (Monday to Friday)
Support for English language learning
Support for IT education and technical training
Hiring Process
Resume screening
Coding test
Interview (Both culture fit interview and technical interview)
Final selection
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam
