Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

Mức lương
2 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu

Develop and maintain web frontend services using Vue 3
Design and implement responsive web UI using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript
Participate in collaborative development and version control using GitHub
Integrate with various backend APIs and continuously improve user experience

Với Mức Lương 2 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
Hands-on experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Proficiency in Vue.js (Vue 3) and TypeScript
Experience working with version control tools such as GitHub
Proactive mindset and ability to take ownership of tasks
Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with cross-functional teams
Preferred Qualifications
Experience or familiarity with Nuxt3
Understanding of server-side rendering (SSR)
Interest in and commitment to UI/UX improvement
Willingness to continuously learn and adopt new technologies
Tech Stack
Vue3, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
GitHub, Nuxt3 (preferred)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
5-day workweek (Monday to Friday)
Support for English language learning
Support for IT education and technical training
Hiring Process
Resume screening
Coding test
Interview (Both culture fit interview and technical interview)
Final selection

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th floor, 28 Nguyen Thi Dieu Street, Ward 6, Dist 3, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

