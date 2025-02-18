Tuyển Lập trình viên Toyota Financial Services Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 67 Đường Lê Lợi, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Data Analysis and Interpretation:

+ Analyse large datasets to identify patterns, trends, and anomalies relevant to risk assessment.

+ Interpret complex data to provide actionable insights to support decision-making processes.

2. Model Development:

+ Develop & monitor credit risk models (Application score, behavioural score) using statistical and quantitative techniques.

+ Collaborate with risk management and other relevant teams to understand requirements and ensure models align with business needs.

3. Data Cleansing and Validation:

+ Cleanse and validate data to ensure accuracy and reliability for model development.

+ Implement data quality checks and procedures to maintain high standards of data integrity.

4. Report:

+ Maintain risk reports.

+ Generate regular reports and ad-hoc analyses to support business decision-making.

5. Continuous Improvement:

+ Identify opportunities for process improvement and automation to enhance efficiency in risk modelling and analysis.

+ Stay abreast of emerging technologies and methodologies in risk management and data analysis.

JOB REQUIREMENT

+ Bachelor’s Degree or above in a quantitative field such as statistics, mathematics, finance, or related discipline.

+ 2+ years of relevant experience in risk modelling, data analysis, or a related field, preferably in banking or financial sectors.

+ Experience with risk modelling, statistical methods, and data visualization tools.

+ Strong proficiency in statistical modelling, data analysis, and programming languages (e.g., SQL, Python or R).

+ Strong analytical skill, interpersonal, and communication skills. Excellent communication skills with the ability to present complex findings in a clear and understandable manner.

+ Ability to practice logical reasoning and independent thinking in supporting management’s decision making.

+ Good written and spoken English.

BENEFITS

+ Attractive Salary (full insurance) + Allowance.

+ Salary of probation: full 100%

+ An attractive package of leave: 15 annual leave, birthday leave (gifts).

+ Salary review based on work performance and company’s performance.

+ Performance bonus, 13th- month salary.

+ Health care package; Gym package; Annual health check-up.

+ Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks.

+ Yearly company trip; Year-End Party.

+ Working hours: 8:00 – 17:00 from Monday – Friday.

Ngành nghề: Ngân hàng, Tài chính / Đầu tư, CNTT - Phần mềm

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

