Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Vincom Đồng Khởi,Hồ Chí Minh

About Buymed

Buymed is a leading healthcare technology company revolutionizing the procurement and distribution of medical supplies. Our innovative platform connects medical institutions with suppliers, enhancing efficiency and ensuring timely access to essential resources. We are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and growth. Join us to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry.

1. Tender document monitoring and processing:

Monitor tender information from Departments of Health, hospitals, and clinics.

Purchase tender documents (if required) and coordinate with partners to complete tender participation documents.

2. Product portfolio management:

Finalize the product portfolio for tenders, ensuring timely resolution of related issues.

Collaborate with partners to process product portfolio information for tender and procurement plans.

3. Customer and sales team support:

Address customer inquiries related to products.

Coordinate with the sales team to develop plans for sourcing new suppliers.

4. Supplier management:

Manage the current supplier list.

Work with suppliers to evaluate, monitor weekly and monthly sales, and prepare periodic reports.

5. Tender process management:

Manage and support the successful execution of tender processes, including the number of tenders participated in, tender value, and tender results.

6. Reporting and planning:

Consolidate work plan reports on a weekly and monthly basis.

Develop area management plans, provide tools, and organize promotional activities to enhance product awareness among customers.

7. Other assigned tasks:

Perform tasks as directed by the Board of Directors, Department Head, or direct supervisor.

College/University graduate, preferably in fields related to Business Administration, Pharmacy, Economics, etc.

At least 4 years of experience in Sales Admin or at least 1 - 2 years business support in the tendering sector.

Strong communication, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Work Environment: Buymed is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Salary and Benefits:

Salary Negotiation: Opportunities for salary discussions and adjustments based on performance and market conditions.

Annual Performance and Salary Review: Regular evaluations to discuss performance and adjust compensation as needed.

Social Insurance: Comprehensive social insurance coverage based on full salary.

PVI Insurance: Coverage through PVI Insurance for added security and peace of mind.

Medical Checkup: Regular health checkups to ensure your well-being.

Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave to support work-life balance.

Parking Allowance: Financial support for parking expenses.

