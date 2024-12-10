Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Summit Polymers Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

SUMMARY:

The Identity and Access Management Coordinator is responsible for managing user access rights and identities within the company by creating, modifying, and deactivating accounts. The coordinator ensures appropriate access levels are granted based on roles and responsibilities while adhering to security policies and compliance regulations working closely with various departments to maintain data integrity and user access control across systems

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

1.User Account Management:

Provisioning and de-provisioning user accounts based on employee lifecycle events (hire, promotion, termination).

Hire - verify from Dayforce title, site, role in Active Directory for initial software needs and SharePoint access.

Promotion/Modifications - process access tickets for adding, modifying, removing access to all systems internally (SharePoint, mapped drives, e-Spider, RFQ's) and externally (Covisint, Teamcenter, etc.)

Termination - disable all access, suspend (delete in 30 days) Active Directory permissions. Work with Outlook administrators to share mailbox, set out of office notice, mail forwarding, etc. Update any internal SPI application workflows.

Name/ID changes - manages name/ID changes and all associated application changes to match the new name/ID.

Managing access levels and assigning roles to users based on their job functions.

Reviewing and updating user access rights regularly to maintain compliance

Performing access certification process to ensure users only have the necessary access.

2.System Administration:

Order, track, and create purchase orders for any new software purchases managed through IT.

Software license tracking for all IT managed applications (Microsoft User O365, Windows OS, Server OS, SQL, Visio, Project).

Reclaims all software licenses from separated users to be applied to new application requests.

Troubleshooting access issues and resolving user access requests.

3.Compliance and Auditing:

Conducting regular access audits to identify potential security risks.

Ensuring adherence to data privacy regulations and industry standards.

Generating reports on user activity for compliance purposes.

4.Collaboration and Communication:

Working with HR to manage employee data and access changes.

Collaborating with application owners to define access requirements for new applications.

Communicating Identity and Access Management policies and procedures to end users and stakeholders.

