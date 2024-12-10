Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Summit Polymers Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Summit Polymers Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
SUMMARY:
The Identity and Access Management Coordinator is responsible for managing user access rights and identities within the company by creating, modifying, and deactivating accounts. The coordinator ensures appropriate access levels are granted based on roles and responsibilities while adhering to security policies and compliance regulations working closely with various departments to maintain data integrity and user access control across systems
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:
1.User Account Management:
Provisioning and de-provisioning user accounts based on employee lifecycle events (hire, promotion, termination).
Hire - verify from Dayforce title, site, role in Active Directory for initial software needs and SharePoint access.
Promotion/Modifications - process access tickets for adding, modifying, removing access to all systems internally (SharePoint, mapped drives, e-Spider, RFQ's) and externally (Covisint, Teamcenter, etc.)
Termination - disable all access, suspend (delete in 30 days) Active Directory permissions. Work with Outlook administrators to share mailbox, set out of office notice, mail forwarding, etc. Update any internal SPI application workflows.
Name/ID changes - manages name/ID changes and all associated application changes to match the new name/ID.
Managing access levels and assigning roles to users based on their job functions.
Reviewing and updating user access rights regularly to maintain compliance
Performing access certification process to ensure users only have the necessary access.
2.System Administration:
Order, track, and create purchase orders for any new software purchases managed through IT.
Software license tracking for all IT managed applications (Microsoft User O365, Windows OS, Server OS, SQL, Visio, Project).
Reclaims all software licenses from separated users to be applied to new application requests.
Troubleshooting access issues and resolving user access requests.
3.Compliance and Auditing:
Conducting regular access audits to identify potential security risks.
Ensuring adherence to data privacy regulations and industry standards.
Generating reports on user activity for compliance purposes.
4.Collaboration and Communication:
Working with HR to manage employee data and access changes.
Collaborating with application owners to define access requirements for new applications.
Communicating Identity and Access Management policies and procedures to end users and stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
Working hour from 3PM to 11: 30 PM- 6 days a week (Monday to Saturday)
Good English comminication is a must (working directly with American team)
Strong understanding of Identity and Access Management concepts.
Knowledge of security best practices and compliance regulations.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and collaboration skills to work with diverse teams. Associate Degree recommended and a minimum of two years' experience in software licensing administration, or equivalent experience.
Experience with Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange Admin., Teams Admin, Azure, and FlexLM.
Possess the ability to gather and analyze information and make decisions from a limited number of choices as demonstrated by a minimum score of 50 on the Wonderlic Select Assessment (traditional score of 20 on the cognitive portion) .
Agreement to complete all post-hire required training.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Summit Polymers Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Summit Polymers Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI