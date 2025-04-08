Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Hà Nội: 3rd floor, Artermis Building, 3 Le Trong Tan, Hanoi City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
1. Execute assigned routine and basic tasks of the work area following defined and established procedures of Vietnamese Food Culture Research section.
2. Research and develop applications for Food Ingredients group.
3. Visit customers to introduce food ingredient applications or get customer’s requirement fully.
4. Conduct survey (KVC, HUT, Usability) following testing method, SOP.
5. Support PD / MKT to develop product formula to realize target quality following North Style.
6. Write SOP for routine activities of VFR.
7. Coordinate the works of others in VFR section to complete assigned jobs.
8. Collaborate and coordinate with other teams to complete assigned tasks.
• Coordinate relevant information to unify strategies related to VFR responsible.
• Prepare documents and reports as required to show expected results.
• Exchange information with other teams and accumulate technology for VFR.
9. Guide and support junior team members and provide them with on-the-job training.
10. Understand section’s target and execute the tasks to achieve the target.
11. Besides above roles & responsibilities, execute the supporting tasks of FPD dept. assigned by Department manager.
WORKING TIME:
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI