Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 3rd floor, Artermis Building, 3 Le Trong Tan, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

1. Execute assigned routine and basic tasks of the work area following defined and established procedures of Vietnamese Food Culture Research section.
2. Research and develop applications for Food Ingredients group.
3. Visit customers to introduce food ingredient applications or get customer’s requirement fully.
4. Conduct survey (KVC, HUT, Usability) following testing method, SOP.
5. Support PD / MKT to develop product formula to realize target quality following North Style.
6. Write SOP for routine activities of VFR.
7. Coordinate the works of others in VFR section to complete assigned jobs.
8. Collaborate and coordinate with other teams to complete assigned tasks.
• Coordinate relevant information to unify strategies related to VFR responsible.
• Prepare documents and reports as required to show expected results.
• Exchange information with other teams and accumulate technology for VFR.
9. Guide and support junior team members and provide them with on-the-job training.
10. Understand section’s target and execute the tasks to achieve the target.
11. Besides above roles & responsibilities, execute the supporting tasks of FPD dept. assigned by Department manager.
WORKING TIME:

Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: LOCATION Road 11, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

