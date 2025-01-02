Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Responsible for the tasks of inspection, testing and certification of products as assignment of Leader/Manager:

• Involvement in all product development projects, ensure the execution of the daily activities being in line with Company aims. In particular, the employee needs to be able to plan, manage, and perform test being very precise and meticulous in the documentation/report creation and storage. Supporting the other Group Laboratories and all the R&D activities.

• Manage and sustaining facilities and equipment, including calibration & maintenance. Maintaining 5S.

• Definition and implementation of test procedure (Production tests, Quality tests, Product development tests, National energy performance tests and products certification)

• Analysis and interpretation of tests’ results to check if specifications meet the goal and modify consequently the specifications’ documents, providing feedback to R&D department to guarantee synergy among technical competencies.