Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Đường TS03, KCN Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, TP Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
Responsible for the tasks of inspection, testing and certification of products as assignment of Leader/Manager:
• Involvement in all product development projects, ensure the execution of the daily activities being in line with Company aims. In particular, the employee needs to be able to plan, manage, and perform test being very precise and meticulous in the documentation/report creation and storage. Supporting the other Group Laboratories and all the R&D activities.
• Manage and sustaining facilities and equipment, including calibration & maintenance. Maintaining 5S.
• Definition and implementation of test procedure (Production tests, Quality tests, Product development tests, National energy performance tests and products certification)
• Analysis and interpretation of tests’ results to check if specifications meet the goal and modify consequently the specifications’ documents, providing feedback to R&D department to guarantee synergy among technical competencies.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good at English
- Familiar with Internation technical regulation IEC for or local nation regulation for household appliance.
Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI