Tuyển Marketing Director Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Marketing Director Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Marketing Director

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Job Summary
1. Supporting in process the invitation letter if needed.
2. Receiving the visiting request and progress the related arrangement (Factory check-in, applying the wifi account, transportation arrangement, F&B ...ect)
3. Listening to customers’ concerns and handling complaints.
Key Responsibility
4. Working with other depts to create better methods to address customer complaints.
5. Communicating with customers in-person, through email or chat, over the phone or on social media.
6. Being driver in case there are VIP customers/big boss visit. (If needed)
7. Receiving orders (food & beverage, transportation, hotel...ect.), calculating charges and processing payments.
8. Monitoring customer satisfaction levels.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background: Bachelor Degree
2. Gender: 1 Male; good-looking. (1m72 up)
• Typically, 1 year directly related experience or 2-3 years overall professional experience.

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-director-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-bac-ninh-job292782
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Hạn nộp: 22/11/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 55 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Vĩnh Phúc Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH thực phẩm sạch thương mại T&P
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH thực phẩm sạch thương mại T&P làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH thực phẩm sạch thương mại T&P
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bắc Ninh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Marketing Director Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Fushan Technology Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 4,000 - 6,000 USD Page Group Vietnam
4,000 - 6,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,500 - 4,000 USD Navigos Search
3,500 - 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm