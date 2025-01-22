Tuyển Marketing Director Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Job Summary
1. Supporting in process the invitation letter if needed.
2. Receiving the visiting request and progress the related arrangement (Factory check-in, applying the wifi account, transportation arrangement, F&B ...ect)
3. Listening to customers’ concerns and handling complaints.
Key Responsibility
4. Working with other depts to create better methods to address customer complaints.
5. Communicating with customers in-person, through email or chat, over the phone or on social media.
6. Being driver in case there are VIP customers/big boss visit. (If needed)
7. Receiving orders (food & beverage, transportation, hotel...ect.), calculating charges and processing payments.
8. Monitoring customer satisfaction levels.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Gender: 1 Male; good-looking. (1m72 up)
• Typically, 1 year directly related experience or 2-3 years overall professional experience.
Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
