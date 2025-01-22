Tuyển Marketing Director Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Job Summary

1. Supporting in process the invitation letter if needed.

2. Receiving the visiting request and progress the related arrangement (Factory check-in, applying the wifi account, transportation arrangement, F&B ...ect)

3. Listening to customers’ concerns and handling complaints.

Key Responsibility

4. Working with other depts to create better methods to address customer complaints.

5. Communicating with customers in-person, through email or chat, over the phone or on social media.

6. Being driver in case there are VIP customers/big boss visit. (If needed)

7. Receiving orders (food & beverage, transportation, hotel...ect.), calculating charges and processing payments.

8. Monitoring customer satisfaction levels.