Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,500 - 4,000 USD

Mission:

Develop the competence center in order to fulfil the role inside the group

• Oversee the entire development process of new products (electric storage water heaters and electric Instantaneous water heaters) and programs within the organization, from the initial planning phase to implementation and production.

• Keep track of all the costs related to the creation of the new products and decide what ideas are worth pursuing.

• Stay informed on what is happening in the research and development field and in the industry and among local competitors at large in order to make sure the company is up-to-date and current with the most advanced R&D developments.



Main Responsibilities

• Responsible of the R&D and Laboratory department budget, personnel and critical budget requirements.

• Develop continuous efficiency plans by way of design, selection, and implementation of products to drive cost reduction goals.

• Participate in industry sector technical committees with a proactive approach

• Represent the company with key customers when requested by sales or marketing, suppliers and senior leadership.

• Prepare reports and regular updates, providing concise summaries of project work. Present project results and recommendations to leadership, customers and external groups.

• Coach and build team capabilities in creativity, new product and category development.

• Provide guidance and day-to-day supervision to members on project teams by sharing technical knowledge and expertise and providing necessary training.