Tuyển Marketing Planner Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

ABOUT YOUR ROLE
The Planning Specialist prepares business related analyses and research for Supply Chain, especially in Planning. The individual prepares forecasts, analyzes trends related to Planning and uses the analyses to compile and prepare reports, graphs and charts of data and/or ensure efficiency.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE
• Analyze and plan material requirements by determining the quantity and date materials are needed to ensure optimal inventory levels.
• Prepare shop work orders for materials and product processing and coordinate with schedulers to ensure that items are being processed according to specifications and time requirements.
• Monitor reorder points and initiates action to replenish stock.
• Responsible for inventory turn/ inventory levels.
• Cooperate with GPD/ Sales to highlight risk for material changing, to solve inventory reserve.
• Plan and manage material movement with purchasing, warehouse, and production. May negotiate lead times with suppliers and manage schedules for timely delivery.
• Provide information to determine status of current orders and to forecast needs.
• Reconcile discrepancies in inventories.
• Co-ordinate with related departments to execute and achieve the target.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot E.01, Trung Tam Road, Long Hau IP, Nha Be

