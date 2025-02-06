Tuyển Marketing Planner Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT YOUR ROLE

The Planning Specialist prepares business related analyses and research for Supply Chain, especially in Planning. The individual prepares forecasts, analyzes trends related to Planning and uses the analyses to compile and prepare reports, graphs and charts of data and/or ensure efficiency.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE

• Analyze and plan material requirements by determining the quantity and date materials are needed to ensure optimal inventory levels.

• Prepare shop work orders for materials and product processing and coordinate with schedulers to ensure that items are being processed according to specifications and time requirements.

• Monitor reorder points and initiates action to replenish stock.

• Responsible for inventory turn/ inventory levels.

• Cooperate with GPD/ Sales to highlight risk for material changing, to solve inventory reserve.

• Plan and manage material movement with purchasing, warehouse, and production. May negotiate lead times with suppliers and manage schedules for timely delivery.

• Provide information to determine status of current orders and to forecast needs.

• Reconcile discrepancies in inventories.

• Co-ordinate with related departments to execute and achieve the target.