Tuyển Marketing Planner Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Plan and coordinate all activities before, during, and after the wedding/event ceremony.

- Oversee and manage the execution of ceremonial procedures to ensure smooth and professional operation

- Supervise the overall operation of the wedding hall and banquet venues, ensuring service quality and efficiency

- Lead and manage the event team, including scheduling, task assignment, and performance supervision.

- Deliver high-level customer service, promptly address issues or requests from guests (especially VIPs), and resolve any claims or complaints (VOC).

- Anticipate and troubleshoot problems that may arise during the event to maintain seamless execution.

- Education: University degree or higher

- Experience: At least 5 years of experience in wedding planning or event planning within large-scale event/convention centers and 4- to 5-star hotels.

- At least 2–3 years of managerial experience

- Proficiency in English (Korean is a plus)

