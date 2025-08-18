Tuyển Marketing Planner Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
Navigos Search

Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Plan and coordinate all activities before, during, and after the wedding/event ceremony.
- Oversee and manage the execution of ceremonial procedures to ensure smooth and professional operation
- Supervise the overall operation of the wedding hall and banquet venues, ensuring service quality and efficiency
- Lead and manage the event team, including scheduling, task assignment, and performance supervision.
- Deliver high-level customer service, promptly address issues or requests from guests (especially VIPs), and resolve any claims or complaints (VOC).
- Anticipate and troubleshoot problems that may arise during the event to maintain seamless execution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University degree or higher
- Experience: At least 5 years of experience in wedding planning or event planning within large-scale event/convention centers and 4- to 5-star hotels.
At least 5 years of experience in wedding planning or event planning within large-scale event/convention centers and 4- to 5-star hotels.
- At least 2–3 years of managerial experience
- Proficiency in English (Korean is a plus)

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

