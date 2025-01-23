Tuyển Network Engineer KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 450 USD

Mức lương 400 - 450 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, QTSC Building 9, Road No.3, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 450 USD

- Handle onsite survey, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of customer's circuit

- Handle L1/L2/L3 IP test plans, tunnel, QOS and acceptance criteria for network designs of KDDI

- Technical support to Operations and Cloud service

- Configuration and Testing on IPVPN and other services

- Service quality improvement

- Any other customer support

Với Mức Lương 400 - 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- IT, Network, Telecommunication background

- Final year student (Able to work full-time), fresh-graduates or less than 1 year experience are welcomed

- Good at English (4 skills)

- Positive thinking, cooperative, eager to learn

Benefits:

- Salary increases twice/year, bonus twice/year

- Two-month training program for newcomers

- Accident insurance 24/24

