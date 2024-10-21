Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
- Hồ Chí Minh: 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu
Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;
Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;
Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);
Following up and processing payments;
Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;
Answering questions from customers.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
