Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system; Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date; Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any); Following up and processing payments; Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems; Answering questions from customers.
Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;
Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;
Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);
Following up and processing payments;
Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;
Answering questions from customers.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major. Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields; Good at English; Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); Well negotiation, teamwork, time management; Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.
Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary) Uniform Company Trip Medical Insurance Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year) New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus Business trip Allowance Japanese Allowance (if any) Other allowances as Company policies
Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lửng 01, Tầng Lửng, Tòa nhà Trung tâm tài chính Bảo Việt, số 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

