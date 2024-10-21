Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system; Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date; Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any); Following up and processing payments; Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems; Answering questions from customers.

Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;

Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;

Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);

Following up and processing payments;

Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;

Answering questions from customers.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major. Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields; Good at English; Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); Well negotiation, teamwork, time management; Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.

Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.

Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;

Good at English;

Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);

Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;

Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary) Uniform Company Trip Medical Insurance Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year) New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus Business trip Allowance Japanese Allowance (if any) Other allowances as Company policies

Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)

Uniform

Company Trip

Medical Insurance

Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)

New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus

Business trip Allowance

Japanese Allowance (if any)

Other allowances as Company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin